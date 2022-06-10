Benfica ‘made an inquiry about the situation of’ 26-year-old defender and Liverpool revealed their ‘intention to negotiate’

Liverpool and Benfica appear to be at loggerheads over Darwin Nunez but now they appear to want one of our players.

As reported by Portuguese newspaper Record and Greek sports journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos: ‘According to Record, Benfica made an inquiry about the situation of Tsimikas, separate from the Núñez deal.

‘Liverpool have no intention to negotiate with any club for Greece international LB’.

It is slightly worrying that Benfica are still trying to add more onto the potential deal for their 22-year-old attacker and may be now adding some of our players to the deal.

In Kostas Tsimikas though, it seems highly unlikely that he or Jurgen Klopp would be happy to allow a departure from Anfield and this one won’t have much chance of success.

There may be other players we’d be more willing to sell but it would have to be the right price, as we try to recoup as much of the reported €100 million fee for the Uruguayan – as possible.

