Darwin Nunez and Liverpool have ‘agreed’ all the details of his transfer to Anfield

Liverpool and Darwin Nunez are all but confirmed in some news outlets, the deal is off in others and now there are more updates.

As reported by Abolapt in Portugal (via @Cristia05981099): ‘The details of Darwin Nuñez’s transfer to Liverpool have all been agreed 𝘆𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆 .

‘His replacement at Benfica is in the squad, they won’t spend the €80 million from the Nuñez sale to find a replacement’.

There are so many conflicting reports on where we are up to with this deal but they do seem to have a run of positivity throughout them all.

The 22-year-old looks destined for a move to Anfield but the longer these negotiations drag on, the more nervous our supporters will start to get.

Fingers crossed this is all tied up before the weekend and that the move for the Uruguayan doesn’t drag on much longer.

You can view the update on Nunez via @Cristia05981099 on Twitter:

❗️𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢: Os detalhes da transferência de Darwin Nuñez para o Liverpool foram todos acordados 𝘆𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆. Seu substituto no Benfica está no elenco, eles não gastarão os € 80 milhões da venda do Nuñez para encontrar um substituto. 🗞️{@Abolapt 🇵🇹} pic.twitter.com/QdaCOCOtGu — CRISTIAN 🇺🇾 (@Cristia05981099) June 10, 2022

