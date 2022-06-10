Darwin Nunez responds to Manchester United interest as Liverpool pursuit challenged by Ten Hag rebuild hopes

Darwin Nunez remains committed to the prospect of joining Liverpool this summer and is uninterested in hearing about any other offers.

This update comes courtesy of Portuguese outlet Record, with the Red Devils said to remain keen on the Uruguayan despite their league rivals appearing to be ahead in the race for the player’s signature.

The former Penarol attacker enjoyed a stellar campaign in the Portuguese top-flight last term, amassing 34 goals in 41 games (across all competitions).

Erik ten Hag was said to have met up with the 22-year-old’s agent Jorge Mendes, who is helping to facilitate a move to England, in order to encourage a change of direction in talks, though this has been since disputed.

The ex-Ajax boss is keen on Nunez, among other targets, in his bid to fast-track his new club’s rebuild process, though it would seem a difficult task, to say the least, given the versatile centre-forward’s own preference is a switch to Anfield.

