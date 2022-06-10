Elijah Dixon-Bonner pens emotional goodbye message, admitting he ‘fulfilled’ his dream of playing for his boyhood club

Elijah Dixon-Bonner joined Liverpool in 2015 and the club has confirmed that he will be departing at the end of this month.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 21-year-old wrote: ‘The time I have spent at Liverpool Football Club has been special. Coming as a boy with a dream to play for the club I supported from birth to then leaving as a young man having fulfilled that dream.

‘The time has come where I believe the best choice for my future is to move on. To grow as a player and pursue other challenges I have for myself.

‘I would like to thank all team mates I have had the pleasure of sharing the pitch with throughout the years & all members of staff work with at my time spent at the club. I wish each and every one of you all the best in your futures.

‘Lastly I would like to thank the fans for the immense support I have received throughout my time of being a Liverpool player. You guys are so unique and the moments we have shared together I will cherish for the rest of my life. I love you all.

‘What a journey it has been. You’ll Never Walk Alone ❤️’.

Before then creating a separate post for Jurgen Klopp: ‘You believed in me when not many did, I’ll forever be grateful! Thank you Boss ❤️’.

It’s sad to see how much the club meant to our current No.45 and to say that his story at Anfield is now over.

Having said that though, there aren’t many supporters who can say they have played for this great club and no one will ever be able to take away the fact that he helped us win the FA Cup this season.

Best of luck for the future Elijah, you’ll never walk alone.

You can view both posts via Dixon-Bonner’s Instagram account:

