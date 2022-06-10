Ex-Manchester United star admits Liverpool are a more attractive outfit than the Red Devils as Darwin Nunez nears Anfield move

Manchester United legend Garry Pallister has claimed that Liverpool are a more attractive club at the moment compared to the Old Trafford outfit.

Both clubs are reportedly battling it out to sign Benfica forward Darwin Nunez, with the Merseysiders leading the race, and the ex-United man has admitted that ‘if you’re in a hurry, you’re going to sign for Liverpool at the minute’.

“Man United are one of the two top biggest clubs in the world, if you get a chance to sign for Manchester United, you’d snap their hands off, usually,” the 56-year-old told Lord Ping (via the Daily Star).

“Obviously players are going to look at United and the troubles they’ve had, a new manager going in, where they finished last year, not playing Champions League football, they have got European football which can be a bonus but it’s not the top tier of European football. I think if you’re in a hurry, you’re going to sign for Liverpool at the minute.”

It’s hard to argue against Pallister’s claim – of course United are a big club with a impressive history, but they’re clearly struggling at the moment whilst Jurgen Klopp’s side are busy competing for every major trophy.

The Reds lifted the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this term as well as finishing as runners-up in both the Premier League and Champions League, meanwhile the Red Devils are experiencing their longest trophy drought in four decades and have not lifted a major trophy since 2017.

Erik ten Hag will be in charge of the club from next season onwards and will attempt to get the club back challenging for silverware.

They will be competing in the Europa League next season after failing to finish in the top four and are set to miss out on Nunez to their bitter rivals.

The Anfield outfit are believed to have tabled their first bid for the Uruguayan today so it may therefore be a matter of time before we see the 22-year-old in a Liverpool shirt.

