Ex-Red claims that Neco Williams ‘needed’ to leave Liverpool in order to continue his development and makes potential transfer admission

Former Liverpool player Harry Wilson has claimed that Neco Williams ‘needed’ to leave the Reds in January in order to seek first-team football elsewhere and continue his development.

The full-back joined Fulham on loan at the beginning of the year and enjoyed a successful spell at Craven Cottage, helping the Londoners achieve automatic promotion back to the top flight.

Wilson has revealed that he spoke to his compatriot before the move and encouraged him to make the temporary switch to the capital.

“Obviously, Neco had the option halfway through the year to get some game time with Fulham and I spoke to him beforehand. I thought the way we played, the style of football at Fulham, suited him and he came in in January and it was like he had been there for the full year,” Wilson told the Liverpool Echo.

“He’d done really well, managed to get a couple of assists, few goals as well, lots of minutes under his belt.”

READ MORE: Takumi Minamino’s Liverpool situation will be ‘resolved quickly’ with a number of Premier League clubs remaining interested – David Lynch

Wilson left Anfield permanently last summer in order to join Marco Silva’s side and he enjoyed a impressive campaign in the Championship last term.

The 25-year-old registered 11 goals and 21 assists for Fulham and ensured they finished the season top of the table.

He explained that the loan move has done Williams ‘a world of good’ and also hinted that the Welshman may spend more time at Craven Cottage next season.

“Neco was at a similar age that I was when I had my first loan to Hull, and I feel like when you’re at that age, 20-21, you need to get first-team football,” he said.

“He was in a decent position at Liverpool to learn from the best right-back in the world but it came a point where he had to go get minutes for himself and it has benefited him massively. Everyone can see that when he puts on a Wales shirt.

“I think we can see from his performance the other day that did him a world of good,” Wilson said. “And who knows? Maybe he can come back next year.”

Williams certainly has ability and potential to succeed at Anfield, but when he’s competing with Trent Alexander-Arnold for a spot in the side, his chances are always going to be limited.

He was a part of the Wales side that defeated Ukraine recently to book their place in the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years, so he will be hoping for more regular game time at his club in the coming months to ensure he’s part of the squad heading to Qatar in November.

It was great to see one of our lads do well on loan at another club, hopefully he will return back to Merseyside full of confidence ahead of the new season.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history