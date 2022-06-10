Exact nature of mysterious add-ons for £85m Nunez to Liverpool deal unveiled in Portuguese report

Liverpool’s potential deal for Darwin Nunez is thought to involve a mouthwatering £85m fee that accounts for £68m up front and £17m in performance-related add-ons.

According to the latest update from A Bola, the add-ons in question are reportedly set to revolve around the number of games played.

The Reds are also said to be pursuing Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsey, who will act as an understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold, in addition to a potential midfield addition.

Given our apparent faith in Nunez being a more than solid signing for the club, one might imagine that the add-ons reported on will be entirely achievable.

That shouldn’t necessarily be a concern for the club given that the hope remains that Bayern Munich will fork out a fee close to the desired £42.5m we’re hoping to collect for Sadio Mane, not to mention further sales in the form of Nathaniel Phillips, Neco Williams, Taki Minamino and, perhaps, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

As a more traditional No.9 than we’re used to at Anfield, the transfer of the 22-year-old would represent yet another shift in tac from Jurgen Klopp in his ongoing efforts to keep things fresh on Merseyside.

