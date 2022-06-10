Fabio Carvalho joins two ex-Reds in PFA Championship Team of the Year

Liverpool are soon to be graced by the presence of Fabio Carvalho, when his transfer is confirmed from Fulham next month.

Last season was a great one for the Portuguese attacker and that has been illustrated by his selection in the PFA Championship Team of the Year.

The team in full is: ‘Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield Town), Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest), Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham), Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth), Tim Ream (Fulham), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Fabio Carvalho (Fulham), Philip Billing (Bournemouth), Aleksandar Mitrović (Fulham), Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth), Ben Brereton Díaz (Blackburn Rovers)’.

It’s good to see two former Reds making the team too and that’s testament to the talents of Harry Wilson and Dominic Solanke, who will both be back in the Premier League next season.

We’re hoping that we’ve unearthed the greatest gem in that squad though and the 19-year-old will be heading to Anfield off the back of a campaign that saw 19 goal involvements in 38 games.

Some have reported that he will be immediately challenging for a first-team position next season and so Jurgen Klopp may look to utilise the former Benfica youth player immediately.

