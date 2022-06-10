Fabrizio Romano confirms 27-year-old has ‘very good chance of leaving Liverpool’ and ‘club is ready to listen to the proposals’

Liverpool are set to break their transfer record on Darwin Nunez, meaning we will need to finance the deal with some sales.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano wrote: ‘Takumi Minamino has a very good chance of leaving Liverpool this summer.

‘The club is ready to listen to the proposals for Takumi. Leeds have been following him for months but Liverpool are waiting for an official proposal.

‘The player is ready to leave Liverpool because Jurgen Klopp will have other priorities in that position, as explained above with the interest in Nunez and Danjuma.

‘The Japan international’s price tag is around €18/19m. Inter Milan have shown no interest despite the rumours doing the rounds. Nothing is decided yet, but Leeds looks a more likely bet, as mentioned above.

‘Minamino has been a little unlucky not to establish himself at Liverpool with so much world class competition up front, and I think that kind of price means he could be a great signing for a number of Premier League clubs this summer’.

It would be a shame to see Takumi Minamino leave the club, particularly given his role in last season’s domestic cups and the introduction of five substitutions in the Premier League.

There have been plenty of clubs interested in the Japanese international but it’s safe to say Julian Ward and FSG will ensure we receive a good price for the attacker.

It feels as though, if the 27-year-old is to depart the club this summer, he won’t be the last out of the Anfield exit door.

