French football expert shares mouthwatering fee Nunez alternative Nkunku will cost interested clubs

Christopher Nkunku could potentially set a potential suitor back between roughly £63-85m this summer.

This comes courtesy of Andres Onrubia Ramos (in comments relayed by @MadridXtra on Twitter), with Liverpool reportedly having identified the RB Leipzig attacker as an alternative to Darwin Nunez should a move for the Benfica man fail to come about.

🎙| @AndiOnrubia: “Nkunku’s price is high. €75-100m this summer. There is no concrete interest from Real Madrid at the moment.” — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 9, 2022

Registering 44 goal contributions in 50 games for the Bundesliga-based outfit, the Frenchman comes extremely highly-rated.

Chelsea are said to be also keen on the 24-year-old, however, which could prove more than problematic for us when trying to keep the price down to a reasonable figure.

Realistically, of course, if reports are to be believed, our recruitment team shouldn’t need to focus their full attention on the exciting forward with talks progressing positively between ourselves and Benfica over the future of Nunez.

Coming from a comparatively weaker league in the Portuguese top-flight, one might be inclined to argue that the latter is less suited to the challenges he’ll face in the English top-flight than Nkunku, though, at 22 years of age Jurgen Klopp has plenty of time to mould the Uruguayan to a standard befitting of his squad and our ambitions.

