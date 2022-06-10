Gary Lineker praises Jurgen Klopp and discusses Sadio Mane’s Liverpool future with Bayern Munich yet to meet the Reds’ valuation for Senegal star

Gary Lineker has claimed it’s ‘very unlikely’ that Sadio Mane will remain at Liverpool this summer but has praised Jurgen Klopp for the business he has done in the transfer market since arriving on Merseyside in 2015.

The German boss has become well known for developing players and turning them into world-beaters, but with Mo Salah also nearing the final 12 months of his Anfield contract, the 54-year-old has a huge task on his hands to replace two players that have become recognised as the world’s best in recent seasons.

“I think it’s very unlikely Mane will stay now, it seems to be a matter of time before he goes to Bayern Munich if they can agree a fee; that’s what will happen,” the Match of the Day host told Sky Sports (via the Mirror).

“[Mohamed] Salah, I don’t really know what’s going on behind the scenes but they’re two huge players if they lose them both in the same summer or Salah in a year’s time but who knows. Klopp’s done it, he’s built this team from not much, already he’s got in [Diogo] Jota – who’s been brilliant – [Luis] Diaz, who’s been unbelievable… [Klopp] is so smart. Every team will miss players of that quality if they leave.”

Of course if players of that magnitude leave the side then their presence will be missed, but Liverpool are already believed to be nearing a move for Benfica star Darwin Nunez, as well as already confirming the signing of talented youngster Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

The club have pulled off some incredible moves since Klopp arrived so there’s no need to panic at the moment.

Bayern Munich have reportedly had two offers for Mane turned down by the Merseysiders in the past week meaning the Bundesliga giants may now have turned their attention to ex-Red Raheem Sterling.

With our No. 10 believed to be wanting a move away from Anfield this summer though, reports are suggesting that Liverpool have reduced their asking price for the former Southampton man in an attempt to increase the likeliness of a deal being struck with any potential suitors.

It remains to be seen what will happen in the coming weeks and months, but there’s certainly bound to be figures heading both in and out of the door at Anfield this summer.

