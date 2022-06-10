Gary Lineker sends brilliant message to Mo Salah as the Egyptian is voted the PFA Men’s Player of the Year

Gary Lineker has congratulated Mo Salah after the Liverpool star was voted as the PFA Player of the Year for the second time.

The Egyptian King enjoyed a stellar campaign, finishing the Premier League season with the most goals and assists as well as picking up the Carabao and FA cup with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

He was also a pivotal figure in the Reds side that unfortunately finished as runners-up in both the English top-flight and the Champions League.

“Congratulations to @MoSalah on being voted @PFA men’s footballer of the year. Such a wonderful player who’s a delight to watch. Well played. 👏👏,” the 61-year-old tweeted.

Salah is one of Klopp’s main men so the German boss will be eager to ensure the Egyptian extends his stay on Merseyside.

His current deal is set to expire at the end of next season, but there is yet to be signs of any positive progress being made in regards to a new deal.

Journalist Dominic King has recently claimed that discussions are ‘proving problematic’ between the club and Salah’s agent and rather worryingly claimed that the former AS Roma man would be open to a move to another English club.

Sadio Mane is set to leave the club this summer meaning Klopp is now running the risk of losing his two star men within 12 months of each other.

Darwin Nunez is reportedly on the verge of arriving at Anfield though, which may calm the nerves of some supporters that are worrying about our attacking options for the impending season and beyond – Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool have made a £68m bid for the Uruguayan.

We’re delighted that Salah has been recognised for what was another superb season for him – let’s hope next season isn’t his last in the famous Red shirt.

You can see the Match of the Day host’s tweet below via his official Twitter account:

