‘Good chance of leaving’ – Fabrizio Romano drops transfer update on beloved Liverpool cup hero

The opening of the transfer window promises some exciting activity on Liverpool’s front, with the likes of Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsey strongly linked following the signing of Fabio Carvalho.

It also, sadly, entails the potential exits of beloved stars, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Taki Minamino stands ‘a very good chance of leaving Liverpool this summer’.

“Divock Origi has already left Anfield, and he probably won’t be the last. For sure, Takumi Minamino has a very good chance of leaving Liverpool this summer,” the Italian journalist told Caught Offside.

“The club is ready to listen to the proposals for Takumi. Leeds have been following him for months but Liverpool are waiting for an official proposal.

“The player is ready to leave Liverpool because Jurgen Klopp will have other priorities in that position, as explained above with the interest in Nunez and Danjuma.”

The Japanese international enjoyed some sensational cameos and outings this term and will be remembered in particular for his goalscoring exploits in the domestic cups as the Reds lifted both the League Cup and FA Cup.

READ MORE: Man Utd mount late challenge to Liverpool’s Nunez pursuit; Portuguese insider confirms talks between Ten Hag & Jorge Mendes

Available for between £15-16m, according to the reliable transfer reporter, the sale of the former RB Salzburg attacker would represent a potentially tidy profit for us, particularly when looking to finance a significant bid for Benfica’s Darwin Nunez.

Still, much in a similar vein to Divock Origi, the loss of Minamino would represent a genuine loss for our squad and its ability to successfully compete across all fronts.

Come the next campaign, we may very well have made some quality additions, but it’s absolutely crucial that such gaps are filled if we hope for another repeat of a quadruple charge.

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded