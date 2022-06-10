Klopp’s prior comments about ‘really good’ 26-goal sensation hint Liverpool have been tracking him for a while

Darwin Nunez looks set to be a Liverpool player barring any late complications in talks between the Reds and Primeira Liga-based outfit Benfica.

The Merseysiders identified the 22-year-old (who registered 26 league goals last term) as an ideal addition to the squad in light of Sadio Mane’s expected departure this summer, though Jurgen Klopp may have already hinted at the side’s interest having existed for quite some time.

“Really good, really good. I knew before, of course, but he played pretty much in front of me with his tough battles with Ibrahima Konate,” the German told reporters after a Champions League quarter-final victory over the Eagles, as reported by Sky Sports. “He was physically strong, quick, was calm around his finish. Good, really good. I always say in these situations if he is healthy, it’s a big career ahead of him.”

The centre-forward, who is comfortable filing out on the left-flank, enjoyed an impressive showing against the former Borussia Dortmund tactician’s men, scoring twice across both legs of the European tie.

Following FSG’s takeover and the installation of Michael Edwards as our sporting director, a role that now seems well-suited to his understudy, Julian Ward, gone are the days of us gambling on signings.

Our research into potential targets is thorough, with their suitability measured with the support of a multitude of factors from character to tactical chemistry.

As superb a season as Nunez has recently enjoyed in the Portuguese top-flight, there’s little chance of the forward being a name plucked out of thin air, with Klopp’s comments appearing to indicate our long-standing interest.

