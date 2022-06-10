Liverpool and Benfica reach the ‘last details’ of the Darwin Nunez transfer as the deal between the clubs edges closer

Liverpool’s pursuit of Darwin Nunez has dominated this week’s news and it appears to be edging closer to completion.

As reported by OJogo (via LFC Transfer Room): ‘Liverpool and Benfica are now discussing the 𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 details of the transfer of Darwin Nuñez’.

It has felt a little like this has been the case for the past few days now, with the agreement for the 22-year-old taking longer than usual for most of our transfer targets.

READ MORE: (Video) Arnaut Danjuma discusses ‘interest from Liverpool’ and why there is ‘unfinished business for me in England’

Competition from others, such as Manchester United, Newcastle and Atletico Madrid, may be causing the delay and Benfica may be trying to get more money out of us.

To hear that this negotiation is now in the final stages though, suggests that we can expect a deal to be completed soon.

Let’s hope it’s sorted quickly and that this saga doesn’t drag on into another week of conflicting reports around the world.

You can view the update on Nunez via @LFCTransferRoom on Twitter:

🔜❗️𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢: Liverpool and Benfica are now discussing the 𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 details of the transfer of Darwin Nuñez. Source: @OJogo 🇵🇹🗞 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) June 10, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history