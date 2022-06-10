Liverpool and Benfica separated by €5 million on the deal for Darwin Nunez which is now reaching ‘decisive hours’

Liverpool and Darwin Nunez seemed destined to come to a deal but there could be a stumbling block on the transfer.

As reported by Portuguese news outlet Relevo: ‘Darwin Núñez is very close to Liverpool. Everything points to a €80 mil + €20 mil agreement in variables. Although the ‘Reds’ for now will not exceed €75 mil and Benfica will not drop from €80 mil. These are decisive hours.

‘The No.9 prioritizes Liverpool over other greats (United, PSG, Bayern…)’.

Many of our supporters will just want the club to cough up the extra €5 million and get the deal completed but we should afford them some credit on brilliant deals in the past.

We’re never bullied in a transfer negotiation and this will be the case again, as we strive to reach an agreement with Benfica and their 22-year-old forward.

It’s positive news that the Uruguayan has his heart set on the Reds, now we must trust in Julian Ward and FSG to get the deal completed and at a good price.

You can view the update on Nunez via @relevo on Twitter:

Darwin Núñez, muy cerca del Liverpool. Todo apunta a un acuerdo de 80+20 en variables. Aunque los 'reds' por ahora no pasan de 75 y el Benfica no baja de 80 fijos. Horas decisivas. El '9' prioriza al Pool por encima de otros grandes (United, PSG, Bayern…). ✍ @hugocerezo pic.twitter.com/MNjH4cezcs — Relevo (@relevo) June 8, 2022

