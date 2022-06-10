Liverpool close to agreeing remarkable eight figure discount for Nunez as Reds in ‘advanced talks’ for 34-goal hitman – ESPN

£85m for Darwin Nunez in total, including both an up front fee and add-ons, may seem like quite the steep price for the 22-year-old, yet it would seem that Liverpool have negotiated a stellar discount for their summer target.

This comes courtesy of Adriana Garcia at ESPN, with it being reported that the Eagles had been initially keen on receiving roughly £110m altogether for their star attacker who registered 34 goals in all competitions last term.

With speculation ongoing as to the extent of progress of talks between the Merseysiders and the Primeira Liga outfit, the publication have asserted that both sides are in ‘advanced talks’ over a move for the forward.

Depending on the veracity of the claim made, it’s an incredible piece of negotiating already from the Julian Ward led recruitment team, with the Englishman looking set for an impressive start to life as our new sporting director following Michael Edwards’ amicable exit.

There are other problem areas in need of being addressed beyond the front-three, of course, with cover needed for Trent Alexander-Arnold and a new midfielder a priority to bring down the age of the department in question.

