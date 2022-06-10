Liverpool fans haven’t ‘even seen 50% of Luis Diaz yet’ claims Colombian journalist that broke the news of the winger’s transfer to Anfield

Pipe Sierra, the journalist that broke the news of Luis Diaz’ move to Liverpool, has claimed that the Colombia is yet to reach his full potential at Anfield.

The 25-year-old joined the Reds from FC Porto back in January and instantly hit the ground running on Merseyside.

His pacy and direct style of play reinvigorated Jurgen Klopp’s attack at a crucial part of the season and the Colombia international will be excited to experience his first pre-season at the club.

“I don’t think you’ve even seen 50% of Luis Diaz yet. He has so much more talent to explode with Jurgen Klopp as the coach. He’s excited for the pre-season, I know this,” he told Anfield Talk (via HITC).

READ MORE: ‘I can’t get my head round’ – Former Crystal Palace chairman names the Liverpool star that should be sold instead of Sadio Mane

If what we’ve been seeing from Diaz is only him at under 50%, can you imagine him at his best?

He has now earned the right to be named in Klopp’s starting XI week in and week out and deserved to start the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Our German boss will now have a chance to work closely with the winger before our season begins on July 30 when we face Manchester City in the FA Community Shield.

He looked at home straight away when he joined the club, so we can’t wait to see how him further develop and add more goals to his game next season.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history