Liverpool fans will be thrilled at Portuguese insider’s Nunez & Man Utd reveal: ‘Darwin Nunez already announced…’

After ceaseless speculation around Liverpool and Manchester United’s pursuit of Benfica sensation Darwin Nunez, it would appear that transfer talks are drawing to a conclusion.

It’s an end that won’t be appealing to fans of the Red Devils, however, according to the latest tweet from Portuguese insider Pedro Sepulveda, as Manchester United have reportedly been ruled ‘out of the race’.

❗️It's DONE. @Darwinn99 is going to @LFC . @ManUtd is out of the race. Contract of 5 years with a salary of 6 million euros net per season. Darwin Núñez already announced the decision to his family and friends. Liverpool is just waiting for @SLBenfica 'yes'. pic.twitter.com/4O3Oq0RguQ — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) June 10, 2022

The likes of West Ham United and Newcastle United were also said to be keeping tabs on the former Penarol man, with the former having allegedly attempted to sign the player in January.

READ MORE: Uruguayan journalist drops huge six-word promise as Liverpool’s Nunez pursuit heats up

Signing a replacement for Sadio Mane, a Champions League, Premier League and AFCON winner and Ballon d’Or contender, was always going to be a seismic task for any sporting director.

Yet, with the potential acquisition of Nunez, Julian Ward will have ticked a major box in his first test in his new role following Michael Edwards’ departure, looking after the future of the forward line with the 22-year-old hitman.

It won’t be quite a perfect window yet should the deal go through – though by no means a poor one by any stretch of the imagination – of course, with a new midfielder a priority.

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded