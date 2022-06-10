Liverpool make £68m bid for Benfica’s Darwin Nunez and are ready to offer the Uruguayan a five-year-deal – Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool have submitted a £68m bid for Benfica forward Darwin Nunez, that’s according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the Uruguayan forward for a number of days now and it’s believed that the Anfield outfit have now made their move in their attempts of bolstering their attacking options.

“Benfica have received Liverpool bid for Darwin Nunez, formal proposal after verbal talks – €80m plus bonuses. Discussions ongoing on €15/20m add-ons, LFC want instalments. Potential five year deal,” the Italian tweeted.

“Man United in contact with agent & denying any meeting with ten Hag.”

READ MORE: Gary Lineker praises Jurgen Klopp and discusses Sadio Mane’s Liverpool future with Bayern Munich yet to meet the Reds’ valuation for Senegal star

Recent reports have suggested that Manchester United are also interested in Nunez, but his preferred destination is believed to be Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The forward’s current deal with the Portuguese outfit runs until 2025 meaning it will take a serious amount of money to convince the Lisbon-based outfit to part ways with their star man.

Nunez netted 34 goals and registered four assists in 41 appearances (across all competitions) for Benfica last season and with Sadio Mane appearing to be heading to Bayern Munich, this move would come as huge relief to many Reds fans.

The transfer now appears to be gaining serious momentum and is it now a matter of time before the move is officially confirmed?

You can see Romano’s tweet below via Twitter:

Benfica have received Liverpool bid for Darwin Núñez, formal proposal after verbal talks – €80m plus bonuses. 🇺🇾 #LFC Discussions ongoing on €15/20m add-ons, LFC want installments. Potential five year deal. Man United in contact with agent & denying any meeting with ten Hag. pic.twitter.com/Y0zqFzIwiM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history