Liverpool ready to move for Gavi and are ‘willing to pay the player’s release clause’ but his ‘entourage’ have other ideas

Liverpool are looking to be in the transfer market for a midfielder this summer and Gavi is one of the closest linked targets.

As reported by ‘La Porteria’: Gavi has at least two Premier League offers. One is that of Liverpool, willing to pay the player’s release clause of €50 million and also to offer him a star salary, around nine million euros a year.

‘However, both Gavi and his entourage, specifically his father, are very clear about his desire: to renew with Barça and succeed at the Camp Nou’.

The 17-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in Europe and there was a belief that he was willing to leave Barcelona but these reports suggest otherwise.

If the release clause is €50 million, then it could be seen as a move that would appeal to Julian Ward and Jurgen Klopp – even if the wages are higher than usual.

We may have to convince the player and bat off interest from Premier League rivals but this could be a deal that has legs, as long as the Spain international is willing to depart a club he joined when he was just 10-years-old.

