Mo Salah explains why he won the Playmaker of the Season award and reveals how his mindset has changed over the years

Mo Salah has explained how his footballing mindset has changed as he’s got older and has discussed why he won this season’s Premier League Playmaker award.

The Egyptian King registered the most goals and assists for the Reds this season and explained how he unselfishly attempts to help those around him perform at the top of their game.

“When you get older you feel you are more stable, you deal better with pressure and you know exactly what you want from football. I’m just trying to really chill and help the team,” Salah said (as quoted by Liverpool’s official club website).

“That’s why I think I won the Playmaker, because you’re more aware of the game, so you try to make the people next to you better and try to make yourself better as well in the game.”

We saw a slightly different version of Salah in the season just gone – although he still maintained his impressive scoring figures, his all-round game appeared to improve as he registered a whopping 13 Premier League assists and was therefore recognised as the Playmaker of the Season.

Many have criticised the Egyptian in the past for being somewhat selfish during games and opting to shoot when the best option may have been to pass, but that is clearly an aspect of his game that our No. 11 has worked on.

He netted 31 goals in all competitions as well as registering 15 assists as he played a pivotal part in a successful campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Carabao Cup and FA Cup success was achieved whilst the side unfortunately finished as runners-up in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Salah’s current deal is set to expire at the end of next season and there is yet to be any signs of progression over a new deal.

He has confirmed that he’s staying at the club for the new campaign, but let’s hope it’s not his last on Merseyside.

