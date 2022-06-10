Neil Mellor: Darwin Nunez has ‘got the lot’

Darwin Nunez has ‘got the lot’ and players like him would see Liverpool as an ‘appealing option’, according to former striker, Neil Mellor.

When asked about the possibility of the Uruguayan making the switch to Anfield, the ex-Red told BookiesBonuses.com: “What a player! I watched him in the Champions League for Benfica and I was thinking, ‘Wow!’

“He’s only young – what is he, 22? He’s an international already with Uruguay. I watched him, and I was thinking he’s an absolute handful.

“He’s got the lot in terms of the movement, the finishing, and the pace as well.”

Liverpool are among a number of clubs reportedly interested in the 22-year-old but Sky Sports have reported that the forward wants to head to Merseyside.

“He is an exciting young talent, and there’s no doubt about it – he is going to be in big demand this summer,” Mellor added.

“So whoever is his most likely option – I think there is a big player and a big future there for him. I was impressed with what I saw.

“If Liverpool are in for him, then Liverpool are an appealing option for any top young player at the moment, and he would certainly be one of those.”

While Nunez could be among the incoming at Anfield this summer, Sadio Mane could be set for the exit door, and the Englishman would like to see the situation resolved sooner rather than later.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty,” he said. “They’ll want it to get sorted as soon as possible.

“When Mane arrived from Southampton, he was a top player. He’s become a world-class player at Liverpool. In the six seasons he’s been at Liverpool, he’s delivered.

“He’s been a consistent performer, he’s been available. I think he’s got 20 goals in four of those six seasons, so he’s been incredible.

“The fans appreciate him, the manager appreciates him, and the only surprise is that he’s wanting to leave if that is the case.

“It needs to be sorted out as soon as possible because the uncertainty isn’t helping him or Liverpool.”

