New PL owners’ charter will frustrate Man Utd but suit Liverpool as clubs vote on radical changes

Liverpool and their top six counterparts opted to share power in the latest owners’ charter, with sides signing off on equal voting powers for all 20 members of the English top-flight.

This update comes courtesy of the Mirror, which shared the following pertinent parts of the agreement in question:

EQUAL votes for all 20 clubs on key decisions

FULLY open competition in the Premier League

SPORTING merit which would stop any sort of coefficient system allowing clubs to get into the Champions League based on previous success

ANTI discriminatory charter in the ongoing fight against racism, sexism and homophobia

Given that the Merseysiders are enjoying plenty of success under the Jurgen Klopp regime, with Champions League football practically a formality every season for the FA Cup and League Cup winners, the document, which effectively ends the possibility of clubs entering Europe’s premier competition without a top four finish, isn’t necessarily a concern.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans will be thrilled at Portuguese insider’s Nunez & Man Utd reveal: ‘Darwin Nunez already announced…’

That being said, the sentiment may not be shared by the likes of Manchester United and other outfits who have struggled to return to the heralded top four places.

All in all, however, it’s a move that we at the Empire of the Kop support in a bid to strive for fairness.

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded