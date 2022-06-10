Portuguese outlet confirms Nunez will ‘continue to wear red, but now for Liverpool’ with replacement lying in Benfica

Liverpool are getting increasingly closer to finalising a move for Darwin Nunez if various reports are to be believed.

This comes courtesy of Portuguese outlet A Bola who note that the Eagles’ replacement for the Uruguayan already exists in the squad.

The Primeira Liga outfit are expecting to receive a fee totalling roughly £85m for the 34-goal hitman’s services this summer.

On the face of it, spending potentially as much as £68m up front on a potential signing leaning more on the side of potential rather than experience would seem opposed to our general strategy under FSG.

That being said, we do have a history of investing when convinced by the quality of the addition in question.

In the former Almeria star, Liverpool would be getting a great deal of raw talent, though with 38 goal contributions in 41 games (across all competitions) last term, there would appear to be plenty to be excited about when it comes to what he could offer a suitor.

