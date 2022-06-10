Romano shared Man Utd update as rumours of Ten Hag & Jorge Mendes talks float around

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United remain in contact with Darwin Nunez’s agent despite Liverpool’s advanced talks with the Benfica hitman.

The Italian shared the update in a tweet, noting that the Merseysiders have officially submitted a bid for the Uruguayan’s services.

Benfica have received Liverpool bid for Darwin Núñez, formal proposal after verbal talks – €80m plus bonuses. 🇺🇾 #LFC Discussions ongoing on €15/20m add-ons, LFC want installments. Potential five year deal. Man United in contact with agent & denying any meeting with ten Hag. pic.twitter.com/Y0zqFzIwiM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2022

The deal in question is set to involve roughly £12-17m worth of add-ons, which, according to one report, are said to revolve around the number of appearances the striker makes for his new club.

Rumours had floated around online of talks between Erik ten Hag and Jorge Mendes, with the former particularly keen on the 22-year-old as one of several targets designed to support a rebuild at Old Trafford.

A combination of factors including the availability of Champions League football at Anfield (something the Red Devils can’t offer) and Nunez’s own personal preference for Liverpool appear set to direct the striker to Merseyside, however.

Having registered 38 goal contributions in 41 games (across all competitions) and with us potentially only forking out in the region of £68m up front, our move for the former Almeria man is increasingly looking something of a steal as the days go by.

