Six Liverpool players make PFA Premier League Team of the Year after a brilliant season at Anfield

It may not have ended with the trophies we wanted but there was no doubting how great Liverpool have been this season.

The perfect example of this is the fact that six players have been selected as part of the PFA Premier League team of the year.

The team in full is: ‘Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), João Cancelo (Manchester City), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Thiago Alcântara (Liverpool), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Sadio Mané (Liverpool), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)’.

It really is testament to the amazing season that Jurgen Klopp’s side has had that the winners of the league only had three players and no other club was represented more than once.

Of course, we’d have preferred to have ended the campaign with the Premier League and/or Champions League but this does allow the opportunity to reflect on what a tremendous year it was for the Reds.

Let’s hope next time this award comes around we are as well represented and have even more silverware to go alongside it too.

You can view the confirmation of the six Liverpool players in the PFA team via @LFC:

Six of our players have made the @PFA Premier League Team of the Year! Well in, lads 👏 pic.twitter.com/oVnrGie9NE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 9, 2022

