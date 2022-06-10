Uruguayan journalist drops huge six-word promise as Liverpool’s Nunez pursuit heats up

Liverpool’s pursuit of Darwin Nunez appears to have gone a step further, with the Merseysiders keen on securing their replacement for Sadio Mane this summer.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Uruguayan journalist Sebas Giovanelli who confirmed that: “Jurgen Klopp will be his coach.”

The Senegalese international was the subject of great interest from Bayern Munich, who submitted two failed bids for the 30-year-old, though one report has suggested that the Bavarians have turned their attentions elsewhere.

READ MORE: Darwin Nunez responds to Manchester United interest as Liverpool pursuit challenged by Ten Hag rebuild hopes

It can’t be overstated how important Jurgen Klopp’s pulling power (though that’s not to underestimate Liverpool’s part in the process as a dominant European club) is in helping us attract top targets, particularly when looking to replace a talent as critical as Mane.

Heading into his twilight years as our No.10 may be, there’s no question that we’d much rather be holding on to the former Southampton ace and his Egyptian counterpart, Mo Salah, if possible.

With Manchester City having made their statement signing in Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, there are few other potential options that could compare with the Norwegian when identifying players who could potentially fill our winger-turned-striker’s rather sizeable boots.

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded