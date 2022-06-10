(Video) Anfield belts out a spine-tingling rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ during The Rolling Stones concert

Anfield has the pleasure of hosting some concerts this summer and the first to play this year was The Rolling Stones.

Following the end of their set and before they returned to the stage for their encore, the crowd inside our famous stadium sung its most famous song.

With torch lights shining throughout, the capacity crowd for the music event sung ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and it was a special occurrence for all who were present.

Many inside the ground shared videos of the moment and one those was the daughter of Sir Kenny Dalglish, Lauren Dalglish.

She posted the video alongside the caption: ‘The Rolling Stones were great, but this was unbelievable. All I can say is that the video doesn’t do this justice. It’s how the Stade de France should have sounded. I’m sorry that it didn’t’.

Another special moment inside a stadium that has enjoyed more than its fair share of them in the past 130 years.

You can watch the video of the Anfield crowd singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ via @laurendalglish on Twitter:

The Rolling Stones were great, but this was unbelievable. All I can say is that the video doesn’t do this justice. (And I also wasn’t paying attention when typing my last tweet 🫢). It’s how the Stade de France should have sounded. I’m sorry that it didn’t. pic.twitter.com/OFIQZaKuIG — Lauren Dalglish (@laurendalglish) June 10, 2022

