(Video) “For sure the team comes first” – Mo Salah accepts his Men’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year award

Mo Salah had a tremendous season for the Reds and was rewarded with the Men’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year award.

Speaking with the PFA after receiving the accolade, the 29-year-old said: “Thank you very much. It is great, always, to win trophies – individual or collective. This one is big. I’m very happy and very proud of that.

“This one is a really good one to win, especially because it’s voted by players. When I think about it, of course I wanted the Premier League first before anything, the Champions League as well. But as an individual it shows you a little bit that you worked really hard and you get what you worked for kind of. Not just individual – collectively, for sure the team comes first.

“But you win the journalists’ one, you win the players’ one as well, it shows you the season was really good.”

Finishing as top goal scorer and recording the most assists in the Premier League means he was the obvious choice for the prestigious award.

It’s the second time that the Egyptian King has clinched the title, after also winning in 2017/18, and his drive to improve will hopefully means that he makes it a hat-trick next season.

