(Video) Naby Keita scores injury time winner for Guinea to secure their first points of AFCON qualification group

Naby Keita is somehow still playing football, with his season finally ending with a victory for Guinea.

The AFCON qualification group stage game against Malawi was all square as the clock ticked past the 90th minute and our No.8 looked set to lead his side to a point.

That was until the captain picked the ball up inside the centre circle, carried it up to the edge of the box and initiated a one-two with Bafode Dansoko.

READ MORE: Bayern Munich line up former Liverpool man after being ‘unsuccessful with two bids’ for Sadio Mane already

As the ball fell back at the feet of the 27-year-old, who managed to dig the ball out of the ground and past a hapless Charles Thomu in the Malawian net.

It was a brilliant goal from the former RB Leipzig man and helped secure the first three points of the group stage for his nation, as they look to qualify for AFCON in the Ivory Coast next summer.

Now he can enjoy a well-earned break, whilst possibly deciding on what to do next as he enters the final year of his Liverpool contract.

You can watch the video of Keita’s goal via CAF TV on YouTube:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history