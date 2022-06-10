(Video) Sky Sports reporter drops fresh Mane update amid Bayern Munich transfer links

Sadio Mane remains on course for a Liverpool exit, according to Sky Sports reporter Anton Toloui, with it being a matter of ‘when not if’.

The Merseysiders had rejected a second bid from Bayern Munich, which club officials deemed ‘insulting’ in light of the unachievable add-ons proposed.

Regardless, there remains an expectation that the German champions will eventually get their man, though it would appear to be on our terms as opposed to theirs, with us remaining determined to receive a fee as close to the specified £42.5m asking price as possible.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

"It's when not if with Sadio Mané" ⏱️ What figure will allow Liverpool to let go of Sadio Mané this summer? 💷💷 pic.twitter.com/a243p7tl4v — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 10, 2022