Biggest transfers in Liverpool history

Emile Heskey

On 10 March 2000, Heskey signed a deal of £11m to join Liverpool from Leicester City, breaking the club’s transfer record.

The Englishman began his career as a prolific goalscorer before moving into midfield roles later in his career.

A total of 60 goals in 223 games at Anfield rounded up his time there. It’s been over four years since the forward broke the Reds’ transfer record with his departure.

Djibril Cisse

Djibril Cissé, a 22-year-old French forward purchased from Auxerre for £14.5m was Gerard Houllier’s final acquisition as Liverpool manager on July 1, 2004.

He was the first Liverpool player whose transfer value broke the record for a non-English speaker. His time at the club was not as fruitful as many had hoped, but he did score 24 goals in 79 games. The Merseysiders’ transfer record stood for three years because of Cisse.

Fernando Torres

When Fernando Torres, a 23-year-old Spaniard, signed for £20.2m from Atletico Madrid on July 4, 2007, he set a new Liverpool record for a signing.

Torres scored 81 goals in 142 games during his three-and-a-half years with the side, making him the fastest player in the club’s history to achieve 50 league goals.

After three and a half years with the outfit, Fernando Torres sold the club’s transfer record to Chelsea for £50m on 31 January 2011.

Luis Suarez

On 31 January 2011, Liverpool paid Ajax £22.8m for 24-year-old Uruguayan Luis Suarez.

Although Suarez’s time at L4 was limited, he soon earned the respect of the club’s fans as one of the team’s most talented players.

His £75m transfer fee to Barcelona on July 16, 2014, set a new club record, and he was widely considered to be one of the greatest players in the club’s history.

After just a few hours of holding the transfer record in Liverpool history, it was time for him to give it up.

Andy Carroll

On 31 January 2011, at the age of 22, Andy Carroll became the most expensive English player of all time when he was signed from Newcastle United for £35m.

He joins Albert Stubbins and Peter Beardsley as the third Newcastle acquisition to hold the distinction of being Liverpool’s record purchase.

Sadly, Andy Carroll’s Liverpool career was a complete bust, especially considering the huge sums of money invested in the player. A season-long loan move to West Ham in 2012 brought him to the club permanently in 2013 for a cost of £15.5m.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah, 25, joined Liverpool from AS Roma for £34m on June 22nd, 2017. Salah’s record-breaking tenure at Liverpool lasted barely six months before being surpassed by a new arrival.

Virgil van Dijk

Naby Keita’s £51m transfer from RB Leipzig was agreed very immediately after the acquisition of Mo Salah, but the transaction would not be completed until July 2018, meaning he never officially became Liverpool’s record signing. On January 1, 2018, the Reds spent £75m for Virgil van Dijk, making him the most expensive defender in the world at the time.

Gordon Milne

The next Liverpool transfer record holder was Gordon Milne, who joined Bill Shankly Reds’ at the age of 23 from Preston North End in August 1960.

As a midfielder, Milne made 236 league games and scored 17 goals in a seven-year career for Shankly’s ‘Red Revolution’. For barely over a year, he was the all-time leader in transfers.

Ian St John

On May 2, 1961, Liverpool paid £37.5k to sign 22-year-old Ian St John from Scottish team Motherwell.

St. John, a center-forward who played for Liverpool under Bill Shankly, scored 118 goals in 425 games while contributing significantly to the club’s revolutionary era at Anfield. For more than a year, St. John was the holder of the Anfield transfer record.

Peter Thompson

Preston North End’s Peter Thompson, just 20 years old, signed with Liverpool in August 1963. A left-footed winger, Thompson spent 10 years at Liverpool and scored 41 goals in 322 games before joining Bolton Wanderers. It took him three-and-a-half years to break the transfer record.

Emlyn Hughes

Emlyn Hughes, a 19-year-old centre-back, was acquired from Blackpool for £65k on February 27th, 1967. For the remainder of his career, Hughes remained at Liverpool, making 665 appearances in all competitions while serving as the team’s captain. It was only for five months that he retained the record for the most expensive Liverpool transfer.

