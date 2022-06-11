Darwin Nunez ‘will be confirmed in hours as a new Liverpool player’ confirms Uruguayan press as he misses international duty

Darwin Nunez will not take part in Uruguay’s next international fixture, as he prepares to complete a deal with Liverpool.

As reported by FútbolUy (translated): ‘The Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez will not be part of the game in the farewell match of the Uruguayan team against a Panamanian team that will take place this Saturday at 5:00 p.m. at the Centenario Stadium.

‘Núñez, who will be confirmed in hours as a new English Liverpool player, will be preserved in this match that will not be so important from the collective point of view and it will be sought that there is no setback for that to materialize.

‘Moreover, the current Benfica striker will probably have to travel to the old continent in the next few hours to stamp the signature and carry out the corresponding medical examinations.

‘Darwin played 18 minutes in the light blue in the 3-0 victory over Mexico and then the entire match in the goalless draw with the United States’.

It had already been confirmed elsewhere that the 22-year-old was absent from training and would not take part in the game against Panama, this further rubber stamps the belief that this deal in not far from completion.

With it being fast tracked to a place where the Benfica man wouldn’t be able to feature in a game tonight, it’s fair to assume that this transfer must very close to completion.

There would be little need for last season’s 34-goal man to miss the international game otherwise and so we should be able to expect an announcement soon.

