Darwin Nunez will miss Uruguay game as he will ‘travel in the next few hours’ to Liverpool confirms Uruguayan journalist

Darwin Nunez is reportedly ready to step aside from international duty, as his move to Liverpool edges closer to completion.

As reported by Uruguayan journalist Diego Jokas: ‘Darwin Núñez would not be in Uruguay tomorrow and the intention is that he will travel in the next few hours to be able to sign with LFC for 80 million Euros plus 20 in bonuses’.

To miss the game against Panama, despite it being a friendly, suggests that this is a transfer that is very close to being completed.

It also corroborates with the feeling that we want this deal sorted as quickly as possible, allowing the 22-year-old to have a summer break and a full pre-season with the rest of the squad.

The Benfica man wouldn’t accept this offer of missing a game for his nation if this wasn’t something that was close, or something that he wasn’t very excited about completing.

This all makes it feel like we’re due for a day of refreshing our Twitter feeds in order to get final confirmation of our newest signing.

