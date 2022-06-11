Ex-Red wants ‘amazing’ Tottenham man to replace Sadio Mane at Liverpool but admits it will be ‘difficult to take him from Spurs’

Liverpool looked destined to lose Sadio Mane and one ex-Red has named which player he would like to see arrive in his place.

Speaking with LiveScore, Stewart Downing said: “They should try and get Son from Tottenham. I think he would be amazing for Liverpool. It’s not going to be easy to get him and he would probably cost a lot of money.”

“While I think Liverpool have already got good players who can step up, it might take some time [to replace Mane].

“I’ve seen Bowen linked. I think he’s a bit different to Mane, he does a bit more work off the ball.

“Dembele was also linked. I think he would be the one because you want pace as that’s how Liverpool play. Maybe Klopp will take a chance on one of those players.

“But you’ve got to fit his style — it’s not only about who’s doing well for their clubs.

“For me, it would probably be Dembele or Son. But Son will be difficult to take from Spurs.”

There have been some links with Harry Kane making a highly unlikely move to Anfield but nothing as of yet about his attacking teammate.

In Son Heung-min, he appears to be a player that would fit into Jurgen Klopp’s style of play much better.

However, and as the 37-year-old did say, this wouldn’t be a deal that would be able to be completed on the cheap for the South Korean and so it’s very possible that this one will never happen either.

