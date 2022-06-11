Fabrizio Romano confirms details that are ‘wide of the mark’ in the rumoured deal for Darwin Nunez with Liverpool

There have been many different sources ‘revealing’ the numbers behind the reported Darwin Nunez deal but Fabrizio Romano has confirmed different figures to others.

As reported by the 29-year-old: ‘Reports of Darwin Núñez salary for €250.000/week are considered wide of the mark by Liverpool sources. Figures would be lower – salary would include add ons.

‘Five year deal not an issue – Liverpool are discussing with Benfica about key details of €80+20m deal structure’.

It does seem unlikely that we would spend as much as €250,000 (£215,000) per week on the 22-year-old, especially given the current tussle over contract negotiations with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

An incentivised wage package seems more like the FSG way, allowing room for big money but only if the big prizes are achieved by the team.

Many different outlets are all but confirming the €80 million plus €20 million deal, which is also typical of the way we tend to operate and is a good way of possibly saving money.

