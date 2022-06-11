“He has no ceiling” – Scout that spotted Darwin Nunez in Uruguay has his say on his potential and expectations for the future

Liverpool are reportedly very close to signing Darwin Nunez and one of the first men who spotted his talent has had his say.

Speaking with BBC Sport, the scout who spotted the Uruguayan for Penarol as a teenager, Jose Perdomo said: “When he left for Benfica, we were all wondering how he would perform in normal circumstances. If he did what he did in a pandemic context, imagine what he’s capable of.”

“If you consider Diego Forlan, Edinson Cavani and Suarez, they all have different characteristics, so I don’t think you can compare them.

“What actually excites me about Darwin is that I think he still has a lot to evolve, he has no ceiling. He’s Uruguay’s future number nine.”

It’s exciting to think that the forward is still just 22-years-old and has a lot of room for improving on his 34-goal tally from last season.

The Benfica man will no doubt have to make a big step up from the Primeira Liga to the Premier League but he certainly has the characteristics to do so.

Let’s hope he never reaches his ceiling and the Uruguayan continues to improve under Jurgen Klopp on Merseyside.

