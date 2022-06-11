‘Here we go!’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms contract length and ‘verbal agreement in place between Liverpool & Benfica’ for Darwin Nunez

Fabrizio Romano has used his trademark phrase and it appears that Darwin Nunez to Liverpool is a done deal. As reported by the 29-year-old: ‘Liverpool are now closing on Darwin Núñez deal, here we go! Meeting in the morning with verbal agreement in place between Liverpool & Benfica, just waiting to sign. €80m plus €20m add ons fee.

‘Liverpool are preparing paperworks. Five year contract, already agreed’.

It’s been quick business for the Reds and it’s great to see that we’ve managed to tie the 22-year-old down on a five-year deal at Anfield, meaning he will be 27 before his contract comes to an end.

With the clubs agreeing and the player happy with the terms, it’s just the matter of paperwork and medicals now before the final I’s are dotted and the T’s are crossed.

The Uruguayan will be a Red very soon and we’ve managed to ward off interest from several other clubs, to get the 34-goal man to Merseyside.

You can view the update on Nunez via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

