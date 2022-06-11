‘Liverpool’s number one target in the transfer window’ has opted against a move to Anfield and is ‘reportedly keen’ on Spain instead

Liverpool have been linked with many players this summer already but it appears that one name is out of the running.

As reported by This is Futbol: ‘There have been recent reports stating that Raphinha has emerged as Liverpool’s number one target in the summer transfer window, but he is reportedly keen on signing for La Liga side Barcelona rather than the Premier League runners-up.

‘Despite Raphinha supposedly opting for a move to Barcelona rather than Liverpool, the fee that Leeds are keen on keeping is £70 million, so there are question marks about whether Barcelona could afford him due to the financial difficulties at the club’.

It’s hard to see how Raphinha can be labelled as our ‘number one target’, especially as we edge ever closer to the probable club-record move for Darwin Nunez.

That doesn’t mean that the club haven’t had an eye on the Leeds United attacker and it may have been a blow to see him move elsewhere.

It’s unlikely that we could afford the Benfica man and an extra £70 million of the Brazilian too so this deal looked over anyway but best of luck to Barcelona reaching down the back of their couches to try and raise those funds.

