Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich is ‘very likely’ as the Senegalese forward has ‘positive phone call with Julian Nagelsmann’

It looks like a sad day is edging closer, with Sadio Mane nearing a completion of his move to Bayern Munich.

As reported by Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg: ‘Bayern spoke to him and he had a positive phone call with Nagelsmann. Mané made clear that he wants to join FC Bayern! Bayern was impressed that Mané doesn’t have airs & graces. He made clear that he would do his best on every position.

‘He should become a massive leading figure in the team. Bosses hope that players like Coman and Sané can get to another level alongside him. Negotiations are positive and ongoing. An agreement is very likely’.

We can at least be happy that our No.10 won’t be pitting his wits against us next season, unless we meet the German champions during the Champions League.

The money raised from the sale will also go toward the potential deal for Darwin Nunez and, with just one season left on the 30-year-old’s contract, this is the last opportunity for us to cash in on him.

The only real shame will be that we couldn’t give him a proper send off at Anfield, if this deal does come to fruition.

