Steven Gerrard eyes a move for 28-year-old Liverpool midfielder who is ‘desperate to leave Anfield this summer’

Liverpool will need to raise some funds in order to finance a potential deal for Darwin Nunez and Steven Gerrard may be about to help.

As reported by Birmingham Mail: ‘Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly ‘desperate’ to leave Anfield this summer.

‘Reports claim that the 28-year-old wants a transfer from Liverpool this summer amid interest from the likes of Manchester United and Aston Villa. That’s after Reds boss Jurgen Klopp only handed Oxlade-Chamberlain nine Premier League starts last season’.

READ MORE: “He has no ceiling” – Scout that spotted Darwin Nunez in Uruguay has his say on his potential and expectations for the future

The move would make sense for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and would see him play a lot more first-team football in the next campaign.

The 28-year-old has previously stated how much of an influence Steven Gerrard was on his career and wanting to play in midfield, so the lure of our former captain could be too great to ignore.

With opportunities dwindling and a contract set to expire next summer, if the club have put the versatile midfielder on the market – Aston Villa could be a good destination for our No.15.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history