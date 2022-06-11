(Video) Harvey Elliott records brace of assists for England Under 21s with some brilliant wing play

Despite featuring as a central midfielder for Jurgen Klopp, Harvey Elliott shone as a winger for England Under 21s.

The 19-year-old was handed a chance to impress from the start and he very much did that, recording two assists in a game that his side beat Kosovo Under 21s 5-0.

His first came after a drop of the shoulder to beat his man on the right wing, before delivering a perfect left-footed cross to the head of Keane Lewis-Potter.

Next came another piece of wing wizardry but this time from the left, beating two men and leaving them on the floor before passing to Cameron Archer to fire home inside the box.

It was an impressive performance by our No.67, who will be hoping to be given more opportunities to impress our boss in pre-season.

It’s set to be a big season for the boyhood Red and he will be trying to nail down a starting role, much like the one that was handed to him at the start of the last campaign.

You can watch the full highlights of the game via England on YouTube:

