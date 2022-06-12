‘Confident on agreement’ – Liverpool have made an ‘official bid’ for Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay – Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool are set to reach an agreement with Aberdeen for young defender Calvin Ramsay, that’s according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

It was reported yesterday that the Reds had approached the Scottish club over the 18-year-old and are discussing an initial bid of around £4m (£6m with add-ons), and Romano has now confirmed that a offer has been made by the Anfield outfit.

“Liverpool are set to reach an agreement with Calvin Ramsay on personal terms – they made an official bid to Aberdeen for the Scottish fullback,” Romano said.

“Club confident on agreement between clubs – but Aberdeen want around €10m with add ons included. Talks ongoing.”

The Pittodrie outfit clearly rate the teenager highly but it’s believed that he’s keen on moving to Merseyside and continuing his development under one of the best managers in the world in Jurgen Klopp.

READ MORE: ‘I’ve got to deal with’ – Gareth Southgate explains how he’s trying to get the best out of Trent Alexander-Arnold in a England shirt

In his first full season playing professionally, Ramsay was named the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year and he’ll now compete alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

There has been a lack of competition for our No. 66 in recent years so the signing of Ramsay is understandable.

Andy Robertson has benefitted massively as a result of having Greek international Kostas Tsimikas challenging him for the starting spot at left-back, so hopefully the same will be said for the Scouser in our Team next season.

With Ramsay being so young though, Klopp will be keen to work with him at the AXA Training Centre and integrate him slowly into the first team and will certainly not rush the Scotland U21 international.

He made 33 appearances for Aberdeen last season (across all competitions), scoring once and registering nine assists – not bad for a teenager!

Ramsay joins Darwin Nunez in appearing to be on the verge of joining Liverpool this summer.

You can see the Italian’s tweet below via his official Twitter account:

Liverpool are set to reach an agreement with Calvin Ramsay on personal terms – they made an official bid to Aberdeen for the Scottish fullback. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #LFC Club confident on agreement between clubs – but Aberdeen want around €10m with add ons included. Talks ongoing. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2022