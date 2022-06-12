Eagle-eyed Reds supporter has potentially identified the flight that will bring Liverpool-bound Darwin Nunez to England

An eagle-eyed Liverpool supporter has potentially identified the flight that will bring Benfica striker Darwin Nunez to England in order to complete his £85m move.

The 22-year-old Uruguay international is expected to arrive on Merseyside tomorrow to complete his medical and sign a six-year-contract with the Anfield outfit.

He is currently in the Spanish city of Almeria with his agent waiting for the green light to travel to the UK and complete the transfer – a move that will be Liverpool’s most expensive ever signing with add-ons worth £21m believed to be included on top of the initial £64m fee.

It will surpass the £75m paid to Southampton for Virgil van Dijk back in 2018.

READ MORE: Former Liverpool man urges Jurgen Klopp to sign three more players in addition to Darwin Nunez

The forward joined Benfica from Almeria in 2020 and the Spanish outfit are expected to receive 20% of any profit that the Portuguese club make as a result of the transfer.

Nunez was the top scorer in the Portuguese top-flight last term and netted in each leg of Benfica’s Champions League quarter-final tie with Liverpool in April.

It’s believed that during those games, both Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk spoke to Nunez and played ‘important roles’ in persuading him to join the Reds this summer.

Fabio Carvalho has already joined the club from Fulham recently whilst Liverpool are also being linked with a move for Aberdeen teenager Calvin Ramsay.

Nunez may mark the beginning of a new-look Liverpool with Sadio Mane rumoured to be joining Bayern Munich this summer whilst Bobby Firmino is expected to very much a squad player next season.

Rumours are suggesting that the Uruguayan will arrive in England tomorrow so the flight details that you can see below via @LFCTS on Twitter may very well belong to the forward.

🇪🇸 Darwin Nunez is currently in Almeria… There is a private flight scheduled to arrive From Almeria in Chester tomorrow at 10:28am! 👀 pic.twitter.com/zoMb4W01pJ — LFCTS (@LFCTS) June 12, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Farewell to Loris Karius – one of the unluckiest players in Liverpool’s history