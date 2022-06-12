Fabrizio Romano confirms Darwin Nunez’ Liverpool contract length as the 22-year-old prepares to travel to Merseyside

Darwin Nunez will sign a six-year-deal at Liverpool as soon as tomorrow, that’s according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

The Uruguayan is currently in Spain with his agent preparing to fly to Merseyside to complete his move from Benfica which is believed to be costing the Reds an initial £68m.

“Darwin Nunez agreement on personal terms with Liverpool is for the next six years: contract will be valid until June 2028,” Romano said.

“Nunez is now in Spain with his agent, just waiting to fly to Merseyside once the contracts between the clubs are signed – could be tomorrow.”

The Italian had recently revealed that Nunez had left international duty with his country early in order to complete the transfer as soon as possible.

The transfer certainly seems to be gathering pace and it’s now surely just a matter of time before the transfer is officially confirmed.

This update comes after Romano also revealed that Liverpool had submitted a offer for Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay.

The Reds are keen to add to their squad to ensure they remain as competitive as possible on all fronts next season.

Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino appear to be heading out of Anfield whilst Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also believed to be attracting interest from other clubs, with Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa one of the outfits linked with a move for the former Arsenal man.

