Fabrizio Romano suggests when Darwin Nunez’ Liverpool medical may take place as the 22-year-old leaves international duty with Uruguay

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation surrounding Darwin Nunez’ move to Liverpool after the 22-year-old was released from international duty in order to complete his move to Anfield.

The Benfica star is reportedly nearing a £68m switch to the Reds that will see him pen a five-year-deal with Jurgen Klopp’s side, and the Italian transfer specialist has now confirmed Nunez’ medical will take place next week.

“More on Darwin Nunez deal. Meeting today morning confirmed, took place in Portugal – Liverpool reached full verbal agreement with Benfica & agents too,” Romano said.

“Only medical now pending, to be scheduled next week – once deal is signed. Darwin could fly to England on Monday

The Uruguay international featured in his country’s recent 3-0 win over Mexico as well as the goalless draw with the USA, but it now appears that his focus is now on ensuring nothing prevents him from moving to the Premier League.

It appears that all the hard work has been done by Liverpool, it’s now a matter of completing the medical and confirming the signing.

At just 22, the former Almeria star can lead the line for the Reds for the next decade and his arrival on Merseyside is certainly exciting.

Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino are believed to be on their way out of the club which would generate some much needed funds towards the transfer for Nunez – a fee that could rise to £85m with a number of add-ons believed to be inserted into the deal.

The move now appears to be closer than ever, the next few days could see Liverpool sign the most expensive player in their history.

You can see Romano’s update below via his official Twitter account:

More on Darwin Núñez deal. Meeting today morning confirmed, took place in Portugal – Liverpool reached full verbal agreement with Benfica & agents too. 🇺🇾🤝 #LFC Only medical now pending, to be scheduled next week – once deal is signed. Darwin could fly to England on Monday.

