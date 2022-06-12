Former Liverpool man urges Jurgen Klopp to sign three more players in addition to Darwin Nunez

Although former Liverpool man Michael Thomas believes Darwin Nunez will be a ‘great signing’ for Jurgen Klopp’s side, he’s now urged the German boss to strengthen his options in both defence and midfield.

The 22-year-old Uruguay international is set to complete his Reds medical next week ahead of a £85m move from Benfica, but Thomas believes a new right-back and central midfielder should be next to arrive at Anfield.

“Darwin Nunez has had a really good season for Benfica and all the top teams are looking at him. He will be a great signing,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“After that, I think a back up at right-back would be good to fight with Trent Alexander-Arnold. Joe Gomez played well there when called upon, but I prefer him in the centre.

“Kalvin Phillips could also be an good asset depending on the price. He’s surely not going to Manchester United so there might be an opportunity there.

“I also firmly believe Liverpool will be in for Jude Bellingham if the opportunity ever arises, though that will probably be one for next summer. I’d be very happy with Phillips or Bellingham for the midfield.”

The Merseysiders were agonisingly close to completing a historic quadruple last term after lifting both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup whilst finishing as runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League.

Some new additions to the squad may enable the Reds to go that one step further next term.

Jude Bellingham has confirmed that he’s remaining at Borussia Dortmund this season so that may be a move that can be visited next year whilst England international Kalvin Phillips has also been linked with a move to Anfield.

He was a part of the Leeds United squad that ensured Premier League safety on the final day of the season but he will now be wanting to fight for silverware rather than survival next term meaning a move may be on the cards.

The 26-year-old is believed to have a contract with the Elland Road outfit until 2024 meaning any potential move before then would cost us a significant amount of money.

The Yorkshireman is now a fully fledged member of Gareth Southgate’s England side and despite being hampered by injuries last term, he now has Premier League experience to his name which is bound to increase his price tag.

In terms of strengthening our defensive options, Aberdeen teenager Calvin Ramsay is reportedly close to moving to Merseyside with Fabrizio Romano confirming earlier today that Liverpool have made an ‘official offer’ for the 18-year-old.

It remains to be seen what will happen during the remainder of the transfer window, one thing that is for sure is that we have a lot of faith in Jurgen Klopp and Julian Ward to do the necessary business to ensure we’re as competitive as possible next season.

