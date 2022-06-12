Liverpool expect to finalise Darwin Nunez deal today worth initial £64m; agreeing personal terms ‘will not be a problem’ – Paul Joyce

Liverpool are hopeful of finalising a deal today for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan international will cost the Reds an initial £64m, with a further £21m in potential add-ons, that’s according to The Times’ Paul Joyce.

It’s believed that the Anfield outfit’s sporting direct Julian Ward has been in Lisbon this weekend speaking with his Benfica counterparts in order to finalise the deal.

Fabrizio Romano earlier revealed that Nunez will sign a six-year-contract at the club, and Joyce’s report confirms this, claiming personal terms ‘will not be a problem’.

The add-ons that are set to be included in the deal are £12.8m on appearances and £8.5m depending on how successful the team is in future seasons.

With all the fees included, Nunez is set to become the club’s most expensive ever signing, above Virgil van Dijk who cost the club £75m back in 2018.

The 22-year-old’s medical is expected to take place tomorrow with the former Almeria man currently in Spain with his agent after cutting his international duty short to complete the deal – the Spanish outfit are reportedly set to receive 20% of any profit that Benfica make on their star man.

Darwin Nunez deal: £64m initial fee (75m euros), add-ons of £12.8m on appearances and £8.5m on team success. Liverpool preparing medical tomorrow in expectation everything finalised today. Nunez currently in Madrid and would sign a six year deal. https://t.co/AydhXtpOWT — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) June 12, 2022