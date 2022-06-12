Romano provides surprising update on Darwin Nunez’ Liverpool contract length as the Reds schedule the Uruguayan’s medical

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Darwin Nunez may sign a six-year-deal at Liverpool when he completes his move from Benfica with the Uruguayan set to begin his journey to England ‘in the coming hours’.

The 22-year-old will reportedly complete his medical with the Reds next week ahead of a £68m move (£85m with add-ons).

“Darwin Nunez will fly to Spain in the coming hours, then Uruguayan striker will be ready to fly to England in order to complete move to Liverpool once contracts are signed with Benfica,” Romano updated fans via Twitter,

“Final detail discussed: five of six year deal. Contract could be valid until 2028.”

Reports have suggested that Jurgen Klopp’s side will be offering the ex-Almeria man a five-year-deal but the Italian transfer specialist clearly believes the club may be willing to add on a further 12 months.

He certainly has age on his side and has the potential to spearhead the Reds’ attack for the next decade – the forward will become the club’s most expensive signing if he does join and all the add-ons are applied, and Romano has also weighed in on the salary that the forward is expecting to earn at Liverpool.

Nunez has already withdrawn from international duty in order to press on with his move to Merseyside so it would appear that the transfer is nearing completion.

This will come as huge relief to many Reds fans as Sadio Mane appears to be heading away from Anfield with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich firm favourites to capture his signature.

